Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 58 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $220.04 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.58 and its 200 day moving average is $208.77.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.