Horan Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after acquiring an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 319,526 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $112.77 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.79 and its 200-day moving average is $119.62.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

