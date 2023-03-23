Horan Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 491 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 33,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 16,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.55. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

