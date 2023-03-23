Horan Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 4,337 Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

