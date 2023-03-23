Horan Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Horan Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

