Horan Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

MS opened at $87.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.90. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

