Horan Securities Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU)

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of HYMU stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22.

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

