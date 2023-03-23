Horan Securities Inc. Has $55,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 869.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,486,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,816,000 after acquiring an additional 114,194 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC opened at $32.40 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $38.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

