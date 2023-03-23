Horan Securities Inc. Has $68,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11,450.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup raised their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $162.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.64 and a 200-day moving average of $155.53. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $194.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.