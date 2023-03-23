Horan Securities Inc. Has $69,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Horan Securities Inc. lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of BA opened at $196.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.01. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66, a PEG ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

