Horan Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 228.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.3 %

NSC stock opened at $200.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $291.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

