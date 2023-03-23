Horan Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 330.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $330.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $314.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

