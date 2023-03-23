Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 168 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $108.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.63 and its 200 day moving average is $129.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

