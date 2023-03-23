Horan Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Horan Securities Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 277.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,667,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEMV stock opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

