Horan Securities Inc. Sells 360 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Horan Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLQD. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 61,450 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $280,000. Headinvest LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,712,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,430,000 after acquiring an additional 50,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SLQD opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $49.43.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.