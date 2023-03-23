Horan Securities Inc. Sells 508 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.