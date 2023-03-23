Horan Securities Inc. Sells 756 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MBB opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.35. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

