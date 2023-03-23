Horan Securities Inc. Takes $36,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of IWV opened at $226.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $268.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.82.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

