Horan Securities Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $78.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average is $75.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

