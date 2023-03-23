HSBC Lowers DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Price Target to $1.00

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at HSBC from $1.15 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on DouYu International to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

DOYU stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 147.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 205.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29,113 shares in the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

