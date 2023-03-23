HSBC Lowers DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Price Target to $1.00

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at HSBC from $1.15 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on DouYu International to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
DouYu International Price Performance
DOYU stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DouYu International
DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DouYu International (DOYU)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.