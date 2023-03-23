IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after buying an additional 358,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,880,000 after purchasing an additional 170,834 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $475.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $560.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.