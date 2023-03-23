Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NASDAQ:INDP)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Indaptus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.
Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %
INDP stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.93.
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a pre-clinical biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel and patented systemically-administered anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy. The firm created patented treatment methods and associated patented compositions for attenuation and killing of non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria.
