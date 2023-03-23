Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NASDAQ:INDP)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Indaptus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

INDP stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Indaptus Therapeutics

About Indaptus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. 6.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a pre-clinical biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel and patented systemically-administered anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy. The firm created patented treatment methods and associated patented compositions for attenuation and killing of non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria.

