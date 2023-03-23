ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives $14.09 Average PT from Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.40 ($14.41) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

ING Groep Price Performance

NYSE ING opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.4101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $92,588,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,466,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,993 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,675,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4,412.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep



ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Stories

