Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Purchases $654,000.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,076,462 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,374.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $272,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 31,598 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $157,042.06.

On Monday, February 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,744 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $398,413.44.

On Friday, February 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 38,742 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $201,458.40.

On Thursday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $8,874.00.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of BCOV opened at $4.53 on Thursday. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.74 million, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter valued at $1,575,000. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in Brightcove by 16.4% during the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,445,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 344,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brightcove by 4.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,602,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after purchasing an additional 298,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

