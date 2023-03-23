Insider Buying: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CEO Purchases $1,248,525.00 in Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

