Insider Buying: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CEO Purchases $1,248,525.00 in Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance
Shares of DNB opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.
About Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.