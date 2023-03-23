Insider Buying: Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Director Buys 69,557 Shares of Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 69,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $756,780.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 797,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,722.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.99. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Enovix by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 171,276 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Enovix

Several analysts have commented on ENVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

