Insider Buying: ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Director Acquires $2,108,856.33 in Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.89 per share, with a total value of $2,108,856.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,399,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,781,688.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ModivCare Stock Performance

MODV stock opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day moving average of $94.87. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $121.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ModivCare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ModivCare by 54.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ModivCare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in ModivCare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ModivCare by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ModivCare

A number of brokerages have commented on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ModivCare from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ModivCare from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

