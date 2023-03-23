Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CEO Buys $1,335,500.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.12.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

