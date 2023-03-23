Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,743,280.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.91, for a total transaction of $1,743,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $212.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.02. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $283.09.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.