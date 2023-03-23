InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
InspireMD Stock Performance
Shares of NSPR stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.33.
About InspireMD
Featured Stories
