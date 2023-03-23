InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Performance

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

