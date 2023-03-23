Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

INTC opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

