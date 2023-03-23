Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

Intel Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

