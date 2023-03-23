Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,133,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 32,824 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,120,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,064,000 after purchasing an additional 739,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 882,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 211,675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 529.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 520,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 506,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 419,767 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of EELV stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

