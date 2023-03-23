Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $338,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,529. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Toro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $108.80 on Thursday. Toro has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

