IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.04% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. IonQ has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $921.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IonQ by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after buying an additional 1,037,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after acquiring an additional 306,192 shares in the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in IonQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,448,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IonQ by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 107,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in IonQ by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

