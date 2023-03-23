iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $690,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after buying an additional 1,990,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,268,000 after buying an additional 1,748,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,344 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock opened at $82.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

