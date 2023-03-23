iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,405 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,757,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,499,000 after buying an additional 211,309 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after purchasing an additional 400,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,855,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,956,000 after buying an additional 144,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $48.52.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.