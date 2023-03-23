iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Increased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 226.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.