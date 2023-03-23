iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

