iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $107.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

