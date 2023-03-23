iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 106.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,329.9% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 810.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 87,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after buying an additional 78,254 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.75 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.78.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

