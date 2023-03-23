iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,545 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,111,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,095,000 after purchasing an additional 409,645 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 905,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,679,000 after buying an additional 30,018 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 191.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 786,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after buying an additional 516,596 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,775,000 after buying an additional 276,311 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IEV stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

