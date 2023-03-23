iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWU)

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 8,009 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 161% compared to the average volume of 3,063 put options.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

EWU opened at $31.47 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $34.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

