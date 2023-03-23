iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $101.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $122.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

