iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Decreased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after buying an additional 293,273 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,201,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,187,000 after acquiring an additional 162,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,222,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,025,000 after acquiring an additional 148,755 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $145.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.70.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

