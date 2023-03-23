Jay A. Forbes Acquires 100,000 Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) Director Jay A. Forbes acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,849,520.00.

EFN opened at C$18.09 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFN. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.38.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

