Jennifer Vecchio Sells 47,153 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Burlington Stores Stock Down 3.0 %
BURL stock opened at $205.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.34 and a 200-day moving average of $181.22.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. OTR Global raised Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.73.
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
