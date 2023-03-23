Jennifer Vecchio Sells 47,153 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 3.0 %

BURL stock opened at $205.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.34 and a 200-day moving average of $181.22.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,276 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after purchasing an additional 415,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after purchasing an additional 498,591 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. OTR Global raised Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.73.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.