JMP Securities Increases Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Price Target to $39.00

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTY. Robert W. Baird downgraded Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of GTY stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Getty Realty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 47.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 25.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 64,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 15.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.