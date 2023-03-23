JMP Securities Increases Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Price Target to $39.00

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTY. Robert W. Baird downgraded Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.
Shares of GTY stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.87.
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
