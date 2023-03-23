JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.

GLPI has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 80,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

