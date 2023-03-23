JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $323.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 90.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.69.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $169.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.20. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $278.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,825 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,635,000 after acquiring an additional 57,892 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.